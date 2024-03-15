Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after buying an additional 144,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Fortive Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FTV opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

