Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $283.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $211.02 and a 1-year high of $285.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.44 and its 200 day moving average is $254.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

