Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NUE opened at $182.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

