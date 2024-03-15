Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $999,000 Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $33.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $849.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.45. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

