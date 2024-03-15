Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $264.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.