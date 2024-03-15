Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $184.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

