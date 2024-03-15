Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $694,000 in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 90.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $8,676,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PJT Partners by 13.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in PJT Partners by 22.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.69.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672 in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.