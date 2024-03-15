Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 894.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 15.2% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 23,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $4,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $200.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.42. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

