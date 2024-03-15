Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

