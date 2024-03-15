Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 1,216 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $253.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.