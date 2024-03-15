Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 13,600 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of i3 Verticals worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

