Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,314 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 286,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $216.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $222.92.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

