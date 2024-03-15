Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $263.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $276.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

