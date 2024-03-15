Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $91.70 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 143.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

