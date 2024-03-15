Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.89.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on LANC. Stephens downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

