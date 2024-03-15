Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,802,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after purchasing an additional 260,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.96 and its 200 day moving average is $227.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

