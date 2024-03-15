Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Analog Devices by 18.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 22,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 241,504 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $194.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

