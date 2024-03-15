Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after acquiring an additional 364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $925,539. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.