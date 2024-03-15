Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 959 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

