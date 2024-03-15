Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after buying an additional 995,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,101 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 3.4 %

HGV opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.