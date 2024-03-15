Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $860,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after acquiring an additional 447,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $257.14 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $272.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

