William Blair Comments on Incyte Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.