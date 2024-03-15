Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $15.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $285.90 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $292.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.31 and its 200 day moving average is $185.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

