Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $285.90 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $292.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

