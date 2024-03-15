Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $14.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.81.

WSM opened at $285.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average of $185.31. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $292.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

