Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $277.45 and last traded at $275.79, with a volume of 755695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.05.

The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.31.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

