Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $277.45 and last traded at $275.79, with a volume of 755695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.05.
The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.31.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
