Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $270.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $285.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $292.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

