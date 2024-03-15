Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $263.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $154.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.81.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.7 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $285.90 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $292.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.