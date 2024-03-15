Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Announces Earnings Results

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.01. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $30,617.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,880.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $69,269.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 931,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,129,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,695 shares of company stock worth $654,939. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2,380.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLFC. StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

