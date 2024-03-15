Winnebago Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $75.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

