WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.46

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.46 and last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 25013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 524,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 360,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.