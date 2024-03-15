WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.78

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.78 and last traded at $51.77, with a volume of 3937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 23.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

