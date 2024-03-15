WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the February 14th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXJS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,625,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 292.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 89,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 380.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 72,157 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 309.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DXJS opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.18.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

