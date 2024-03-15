WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.49

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.48, with a volume of 1533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. CWM LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 126.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $175,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

