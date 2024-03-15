WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.06

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.06 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 3477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.