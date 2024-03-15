WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.39

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.39, with a volume of 3191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $792.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

