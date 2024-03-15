WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.35

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 9908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 359,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 188.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

