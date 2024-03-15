WNY Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 299,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,000. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $37.45 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $363.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.