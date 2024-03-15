Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $145.16 on Friday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $151.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,157,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,999,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

