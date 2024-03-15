Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.61% of Xcel Energy worth $3,665,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.