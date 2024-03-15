Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Xencor by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xencor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.77. Xencor has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Xencor’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

