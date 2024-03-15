Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 14th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Xiao-I Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.