Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $158.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 54.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Middleby by 426.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 178,393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

