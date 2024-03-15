Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $19.54

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $21.19. Zai Lab shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 78,917 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 3,413,829 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zai Lab by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 139,832 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $3,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

