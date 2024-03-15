Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $115,392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $281.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

