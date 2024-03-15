Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,804,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $78.80.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

