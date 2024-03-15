Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM) Trading Down 6.6%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) (CVE:ZOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Stock Down 6.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a current ratio of 15.31. The stock has a market cap of C$36.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.
About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V)
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V)
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.