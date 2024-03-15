ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,963,000 after acquiring an additional 586,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,628,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

