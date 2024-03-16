10,646 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

