1,227 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVE stock opened at $181.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
